Anthropic introduces Claude Opus 4.7

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On Thursday, Anthropic introduced its new AI model, Claude Opus 4.7, claiming it is an upgrade from previous versions, though it remains "broadly less capable" than the latest Claude Mythos Preview.

Claude Opus 4.7 is better at software engineering, following instructions, completing real-world work and using file system-based memory, Anthropic said. But the model's cyber capabilities are not as advanced as Claude Mythos Preview, which Anthropic rolled out to a select of companies as part of a new cybersecurity initiative called Project Glasswing earlier this month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We are releasing Opus 4.7 with safeguards that automatically detect and block requests that indicate prohibited or high-risk cybersecurity uses," Anthropic said in a release. "What we learn from the real-world deployment of these safeguards will help us work towards our eventual goal of a broad release of Mythos-class models."

Anthropic said it experimented with efforts to "differentially reduce" Claude Opus 4.7's cyber capabilities during training. The company encouraged security professionals who are interested in using the model for "legitimate cybersecurity purposes" to apply through a formal verification program.

News.Az