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Can WUF13 tackle the global housing crisis for a billion people? - VIDEO

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Can WUF13 tackle the global housing crisis for a billion people? - VIDEO
Photo credit: modern.az

Housing for all continues to be a key global issue, with debates centered around inclusive policies, affordability, and sustainable urban development.

Housing remains a central challenge in urban development, with more than a billion people worldwide living in inadequate conditions. Rapid urbanisation, rising costs and population growth continue to place pressure on cities, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

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Large-scale programmes and reconstruction projects are also being used to support access and long-term development, with a focus on improving living conditions and strengthening social stability.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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