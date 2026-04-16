Can WUF13 tackle the global housing crisis for a billion people? - VIDEO
Housing for all continues to be a key global issue, with debates centered around inclusive policies, affordability, and sustainable urban development.
Housing remains a central challenge in urban development, with more than a billion people worldwide living in inadequate conditions. Rapid urbanisation, rising costs and population growth continue to place pressure on cities, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.
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Large-scale programmes and reconstruction projects are also being used to support access and long-term development, with a focus on improving living conditions and strengthening social stability.
🇦🇿Housing for all remains a central global challenge, with discussions focusing on inclusive policies, affordability and sustainable urban development. pic.twitter.com/Rze108CUVp— News.Az (@news_az) April 16, 2026
By Ulviyya Salmanli