Can WUF13 tackle the global housing crisis for a billion people? - VIDEO

Can WUF13 tackle the global housing crisis for a billion people? - VIDEO

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Housing for all continues to be a key global issue, with debates centered around inclusive policies, affordability, and sustainable urban development.

Housing remains a central challenge in urban development, with more than a billion people worldwide living in inadequate conditions. Rapid urbanisation, rising costs and population growth continue to place pressure on cities, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum provides a platform to discuss solutions for inclusive and sustainable development. Authorities highlight approaches linking housing to infrastructure, employment and community planning.

Large-scale programmes and reconstruction projects are also being used to support access and long-term development, with a focus on improving living conditions and strengthening social stability.

🇦🇿Housing for all remains a central global challenge, with discussions focusing on inclusive policies, affordability and sustainable urban development. pic.twitter.com/Rze108CUVp — News.Az (@news_az) April 16, 2026

News.Az