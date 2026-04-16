US blocks 14 vessels in 72 hours, CENTCOM reports

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US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Thursday that US forces had intercepted 14 vessels within the first 72 hours of enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

“U.S. forces are focused, vigilant, and highly motivated as they execute a blockade on vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports,” CENTCOM said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“After 72 hours of enforcement, 14 vessels have turned around to comply with the blockade at the direction of American forces,” it added.

The statement comes as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran following the collapse of the peace talks last weekend, while negotiations continue to extend a two-week ceasefire that was announced last week, which is set to expire April 22.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US-Israeli war against Iran began Feb. 28, and a US naval blockade announced Monday.

About 20% of global oil supply passes through the strait daily, and heightened insecurity has driven up oil prices as well as shipping and insurance costs.

News.Az