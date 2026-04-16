4 medics killed in Israeli strikes on ambulance crews, Lebanese authorities claim

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According to Lebanese authorities, the Israeli military carried out three consecutive attacks on emergency crews conducting a relief mission in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of four paramedics and injuring several others.

Israel struck rescue teams “three consecutive times” in the town of Mayfadoun, southern Lebanon, on Wednesday, the Lebanese Public Ministry of Health said. At least three paramedics were killed and six others injured, the Health Ministry added, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

That death toll rose to at least four paramedics killed, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Thursday. The crew were “on a relief mission following a raid that targeted the town,” NNA said.

“While they were in the area, they were targeted by a drone strike, which led to the martyrdom of the four paramedics,” the news agency added.

One of the slain paramedics — Mahdi Abu Zaid — was injured in an initial Israeli strike before he returned to try to rescue others and was killed, according to a senior colleague.

“Despite his injury, he (Mahdi Abu Zaid) went and moved the car back, and he refused to leave any martyr or wounded person on the ground,” Mohamed Suleiman, a chief paramedic in Nabatieh, told Reuters.

“What Mahdi did embodies the kind of heroism offered by Nabatieh paramedics,” Suleiman added.

The UN’s human rights office (OHCHR) condemned the attack.

Israeli bombing on Lebanon after the Iran-backed group Hezbollah fired projectiles into Israel on March 2 has flattened neigborhoods and displaced 1.2 million people. Israeli strikes have killed at least 2,196 people in Lebanon, including 172 children and 93 health workers, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours alone, at least 29 people were killed in Lebanon, the ministry said.

News.Az