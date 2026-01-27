EU opens proceedings to guide Google on tech rules

In a statement released on January 27, the Commission confirmed it has begun working with Alphabet-owned Google to ensure proper implementation of the new digital rules. The DMA sets strict obligations for large online platforms considered “gatekeepers,” aiming to create fairer conditions for competitors and greater choice for consumers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Reacting to the decision, Google’s Senior Competition Counsel Clare Kelly said the company is already taking steps to meet DMA requirements. “Android is open by design, and we’re already licensing Search data to competitors under the DMA,” she stated.

However, Kelly warned that additional rules — often influenced by complaints from rival companies — could have unintended consequences. She said overly strict regulations may compromise user privacy, security, and innovation, raising concerns about how compliance measures are shaped and enforced.

The EU’s move reflects its broader effort to tighten oversight of Big Tech firms operating in Europe. The Digital Markets Act came into force to prevent dominant platforms from unfairly favoring their own services, restricting data use, or blocking competitors.

Further discussions between EU regulators and Google are expected as the company adjusts its products and services to align with the new legal framework.