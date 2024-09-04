EU reiterates Georgia’s accession process ‘de facto halted’

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU spokesman Peter Stano on Wednesday urged Georgian authorities to recommit to the EU integration path.

Commenting on Georgia’s adoption of the legislative package on “family values and protection of minors,” the spokesman reiterated in a statement that Georgia’s accession process is de facto halted, News.Az reports.He noted that the EU deplores the rushed adoption, in the second reading, of the legislative package on “family values and protection of minors”.“This package undermines the fundamental rights of Georgian people and risks further stigmatization and discrimination of part of the population. The EU regrets that legislation with important repercussions on the EU integration path has been passed without due public consultations and a thorough analysis of its compliance with European and international standards,” he added.Stano said the EU calls on the Georgian authorities to entirely reconsider this legislative package.

News.Az