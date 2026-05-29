Armenia could lose 14% of GDP if it quits EAEU, Putin says
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has said that, according to preliminary expert estimates, Armenia’s potential withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) could result in a loss of at least 14% of its GDP.
Speaking at a press conference in Astana on 29 May, Putin said the economic implications of such a move should be carefully assessed, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.
He compared recent economic growth trends in Russia and the European Union, stating that Russia recorded GDP growth of 4.1% in 2023, 4.9% in 2024 and around 1% in 2025, amounting to 10.3% over three years.
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By contrast, he said EU growth stood at -0.4% in 2023, 1.1% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025.
Putin also highlighted economic performance within the EAEU, stating that the bloc recorded growth of 4.3% in 2023, 5% in 2024 and 1.7% in 2025, amounting to 11.4% over the three-year period.