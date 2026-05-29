Armenia could lose 14% of GDP if it quits EAEU, Putin says

Armenia could lose 14% of GDP if it quits EAEU, Putin says

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Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has said that, according to preliminary expert estimates, Armenia’s potential withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) could result in a loss of at least 14% of its GDP.

Speaking at a press conference in Astana on 29 May, Putin said the economic implications of such a move should be carefully assessed, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

He compared recent economic growth trends in Russia and the European Union, stating that Russia recorded GDP growth of 4.1% in 2023, 4.9% in 2024 and around 1% in 2025, amounting to 10.3% over three years.

By contrast, he said EU growth stood at -0.4% in 2023, 1.1% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025.

Putin also highlighted economic performance within the EAEU, stating that the bloc recorded growth of 4.3% in 2023, 5% in 2024 and 1.7% in 2025, amounting to 11.4% over the three-year period.

News.Az