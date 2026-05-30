Georgia to issue coins marking 1,700 years of Christianity

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Georgia’s National Bank (NBG) will issue commemorative gold and silver coins to mark the 1,700th anniversary of Christianity being declared the state religion, the regulator said.

According to the NBG, the initiative was proposed by a government–church commission established to prepare celebratory events. The design and concept of the coins will be developed with the involvement of the Georgian Orthodox Patriarchate, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

NBG President Natia Turnava met Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Shio III on Friday to discuss the details.

The central bank regularly issues commemorative coins dedicated to a wide range of themes, including major sporting events and historical Georgian rulers.

The regulator described the anniversary as an “epochal event”, comparing it to the 3,000th anniversary of Georgian statehood and the 2,000th anniversary of the birth of Christ, both of which have previously been marked with special coin issues.

The government of the Georgian Dream party has declared 2026 the year of celebration for the anniversary. The initiative was previously supported by the late Patriarch Ilia II. The commemorations have featured prominently in official events since the start of the year, including Independence Day celebrations on 26 May. A special organising committee is jointly headed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Patriarch Shio III.

According to News Georgia, the date itself is largely symbolic, as historians have not established the exact year Christianity was adopted as the state religion in the ancient Kingdom of Iberia under King Mirian III. Estimates generally range between 324 and 337 AD, with 326 commonly used for chronological reference.

Supporters of the initiative say the anniversary marks a defining moment in Georgian history that shaped the country’s cultural and civilisational development. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has previously described Christianity as one of the main pillars of Georgian identity.

However, some political observers and civil society representatives have criticised the emphasis on the religious anniversary, arguing that the government is using the theme of Christianity as part of a broader conservative political agenda and a contrast with liberal Western values. Some critics also warn that such rhetoric could fuel debate over granting the Georgian Orthodox Church a more formal status.

Under the Constitution, the state recognises the special role of the Church in Georgia’s history, while also defining the country as a secular state that guarantees freedom of religion.

News.Az