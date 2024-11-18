Yandex metrika counter

EU sanctions three Russian shipping companies

EU flags flutter in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Union has imposed sanctions on three Russian shipping companies accused of transporting Iranian-made weapons and ammunition, the EU Council announced on Monday.

"The Council is also listing three Russian shipping companies - MG Flot, VTS Broker and Arapax-whose vessels are involved in transporting Iranian-made weapons and ammunition, including UAV components, across the Caspian Sea to resupply Russian troops fighting in Ukraine," the EU Council said in a statement , News.Az reports.

The EU "adopted restrictive measures against one individual and four entities following Iran’s missile and drone transfers to Russia," the statement noted.

