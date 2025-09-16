Yandex metrika counter

EU strengthens export controls to circumvent Russia

© Photo credit: Shutterstock

The European Commission has gained new powers over the bloc’s export controls in an effort to bypass Russia and limit its access to advanced technology.

In a break with decades-old practice, the commission last week said it restricted the EU’s export of so-called dual use equipment that can have both civilian and military applications including quantum computers, semiconductor-making machines and integrated circuits, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Uniform EU-level controls guarantee effectiveness and transparency while maintaining the Union’s competitiveness and a level playing field for economic operators,” it said. 

Up until now the EU has drawn up lists of dual use goods that must be controlled based on multilateral agreements. But the main forum, the Wassenaar Arrangement, includes Russia, which blocks the listing of products that it wants for its war with Ukraine.

Last week’s decision marked the first time since Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022 that the commission went ahead without securing international consensus, said Bart Groothuis, an EU lawmaker and former Dutch cyber security official.

“These export controls are vital to the economic security of European businesses,” he told the Financial Times.

The Wassenaar Arrangement was established in 1996 and has 42 members including the US and Russia, but not China. Based in Vienna, it aims to ensure that the export of dual use items “do not contribute to the development or enhancement of military capabilities” and to prevent terrorist groups from acquiring them.

The EU has passed a battery of sanctions against Russia, including the export of dual-use goods, but these measures need to be reapproved every six months, making them harder to enforce.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

