EU strengthens export controls to circumvent Russia

The European Commission has gained new powers over the bloc’s export controls in an effort to bypass Russia and limit its access to advanced technology.

In a break with decades-old practice, the commission last week said it restricted the EU’s export of so-called dual use equipment that can have both civilian and military applications including quantum computers, semiconductor-making machines and integrated circuits, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Uniform EU-level controls guarantee effectiveness and transparency while maintaining the Union’s competitiveness and a level playing field for economic operators,” it said.

Up until now the EU has drawn up lists of dual use goods that must be controlled based on multilateral agreements. But the main forum, the Wassenaar Arrangement, includes Russia, which blocks the listing of products that it wants for its war with Ukraine.

Last week’s decision marked the first time since Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022 that the commission went ahead without securing international consensus, said Bart Groothuis, an EU lawmaker and former Dutch cyber security official.

“These export controls are vital to the economic security of European businesses,” he told the Financial Times.

The Wassenaar Arrangement was established in 1996 and has 42 members including the US and Russia, but not China. Based in Vienna, it aims to ensure that the export of dual use items “do not contribute to the development or enhancement of military capabilities” and to prevent terrorist groups from acquiring them.

The EU has passed a battery of sanctions against Russia, including the export of dual-use goods, but these measures need to be reapproved every six months, making them harder to enforce.

EU member states have also adopted global export controls agreed by Wassenaar, which were mostly aimed against Iran and terrorist organisations. Previously such product lists had to be adopted at a national level before being added to an EU list. Now they will be automatically added to the EU list unless a member state objects. In addition to chipmaking machines, the new products subject to EU restrictions include quantum technology like cryogenic cooling systems, coatings for high temperature applications, and 3D printers. Companies wanting to export them will have to apply for a licence. The list will enter into force in November provided there are no objections from member states or the European parliament. The commission is also seeking more powers to co-ordinate national control lists and to screen inward and outbound investments for security concerns. Groothuis said the new powers would enable EU countries, which remain in charge of export controls, to put up a united front against Washington’s demands for a more aggressive approach on China. China has increasingly used export controls, such as restricting sales of critical minerals, to fight back against the Trump administration’s tariffs and the EU’s own restrictive measures and levies. Europe has tried to restrict sales of semiconductors and other technology to countries that it believes will send them to Russia to make drones and weapons — but is wary of going much further for fear of economic retaliation from China. The Netherlands restricted exports of advanced chipmaking machines from national champion ASML to China under pressure from president Joe Biden and Donald Trump has asked it to go further, according to two people familiar with the situation. The Trump administration was pushing “individual European member states and companies . . . much harder,” Groothuis said. “Europe’s sovereignty is best served by co-operation.”

News.Az