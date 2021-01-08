EU to hold online pandemic summit on January 21

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heads of state and governments of the European Union will hold an emergency summit on January 21 in a video conference format to discuss combatting the coronavirus pandemic, spokesperson for the European Council Barend Leyts wrote on Twitter.

"On Thursday, January 21 at 6 pm @eucopresident will chair a videoconference with #EU27 on #COVID19 coordination," he wrote.

On January 5, President of the European Council Charles Michel announced at a press conference that an emergency video conference of EU leaders would be held at the end of January and said that it would consider the organization of vaccinations and the situation with the procurement of vaccines for the European Union.

