EU to probe Meta over AI integration in WhatsApp

The European Commission is preparing to launch a fresh antitrust investigation into Meta Platforms over the integration of artificial intelligence tools within WhatsApp.

The probe will examine how Meta embedded its “Meta AI” system into the widely used messaging platform and whether the rollout complies with EU competition rules, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the report. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours..

According to the report, Brussels had planned to open the probe earlier this year but delayed the move. An announcement may come in the next few days, though the timeline could still change.

The potential investigation underscores the EU’s heightened scrutiny of how Big Tech companies deploy AI systems across their products, particularly when such integrations could strengthen market dominance or affect user choice.

The European Commission has already taken a firm stance on digital competition and AI governance through the Digital Markets Act and upcoming AI legislation.

