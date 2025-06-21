Europeans support Trump’s demands as Iran refuses to curb uranium enrichment
Photo: AFP
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Friday, the foreign ministers of Germany, Britain, and France—collectively known as the E3—along with the EU, were unsuccessful in persuading Iran to abandon its uranium enrichment program, a key condition for ending the conflict between Israel and Iran.
“We urge Iran to continue its talks with the United States,” U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said after the Geneva talks failed. “This is a perilous moment, and it is hugely important that we don't see regional escalation of this conflict," he said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Europe would not be able to help much to end the war. "Iran doesn't want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us. Europe is not going to be able to help in this one," Trump said.