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Miners in Myanmar have discovered a massive ruby, now ranked as the second-largest by weight ever found in the conflict-affected Southeast Asian country.

The state media reported the find on Friday, highlighting its immense size and superior quality, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The rough ruby, weighing an astonishing 11,000 carats (2.2 kilograms, or 4.8 pounds), was found in mid-April near Mogok, a town in the upper Mandalay region.

This area is the heartland of Myanmar's lucrative gem-mining industry, which has recently been plagued by intense fighting amid the country’s widespread civil war.

While a 1996 discovery yielded a larger stone at 21,450 carats, the newly found ruby is deemed more valuable due to its exceptional color and clarity.

It is described as possessing a purplish-red hue with subtle yellowish undertones, a high-quality color grade, moderate transparency, and a highly reflective surface.

Myanmar is responsible for producing up to 90% of the world’s rubies, primarily from the Mogok and Mong Hsu regions.

The trade in these gemstones, both legitimate and illicit, constitutes a significant revenue stream for the nation.

Human rights organizations, including the Britain-based Global Witness, have consistently urged jewelers to cease purchasing gems from Myanmar, citing the industry's role in funding successive military governments over decades.

A new, ostensibly civilian government was installed this year following elections that human rights and opposition groups widely condemned as a sham.

The vote reinstated President Min Aung Hlaing, the army chief who orchestrated the 2021 military takeover. He and his Cabinet recently inspected the giant ruby at his office in the capital, Naypyitaw.

Beyond state control, gemstone mining also serves as a primary source of funding for various ethnic armed groups battling for autonomy, a factor that has exacerbated decades of internal conflict.

The security of these mining regions remains highly volatile. Mogok itself was briefly captured in July 2024 by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), a guerrilla force representing the Palaung ethnic minority.

Although the TNLA operated the mines for a period, control was eventually transferred back to Myanmar’s army as part of a China-mediated ceasefire agreement concluded late last year.

News.Az