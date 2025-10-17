Yandex metrika counter

Eurozone inflation rises to 2.2% in September, exceeding ECB target

Consumer inflation in the eurozone climbed to 2.2% in September, up from 2.0% in August, according to final data published by Eurostat on Friday.

The figure matched preliminary market estimates and remained above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) medium-term target of 2%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The biggest upward driver of inflation was services, which rose 3.2% year-on-year in September, followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (up 3%) and non-energy industrial goods (up 0.8%).

Energy prices, on the other hand, were the largest downward contributor to inflation, falling 0.4% annually.

The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.4% annually — up from 2.3% the previous month and also above estimates.

Romania had the highest annual inflation rate at 8.6% in September, followed by Estonia at 5.3%, and Latvia and Slovakia at 4.6% both.

The lowest inflation rate was seen in the Greek Cypriot Administration, with 0%, followed by France at 1.1% and Greece and Italy, with both at 1.8%.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.1% in September, the same rate as August.

The eurozone, also known as the euro area or EA20, represents the 20 EU member states that use the euro as their official currency.


