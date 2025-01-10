EU’s Ursula von der Leyen yet to receive invitation to Trump’s inauguration

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not yet received an invitation to US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, a spokesperson said on Friday.

"If she receives an invitation, then we will see but there are no plans (to attend the inauguration) at the moment", spokesperson Paula Pinho told journalists during a daily briefing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Trump has broken with precedent and invited several foreign leaders to the ceremony. Historically they have not attended due to security concerns and have sent diplomats instead.Chinese President Xi Jinping, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni among others have received invitations.According to reports, Xi will not attend but will send a top-level envoy in his place.

News.Az