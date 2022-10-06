Ex-cop kills 22 children, 12 others in Thailand daycare mass

+ ↺ − 16 px

A former policeman killed 34 people including 22 children in a gun rampage at a daycare centre in eastern Thailand on Thursday, later shooting dead his wife and child at their home before turning his weapon on himself, police said, News.az reports citing local media.

Police identified the attacker as a former member of the force who was dismissed from his post last year over drug allegations.

He was facing trial on a drugs charge and had been in court in the hours before the shooting, police said.

News.Az