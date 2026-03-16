Ukraine, Portugal mull joint arms production, EU integration

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the potential for joint arms production and the involvement of Portuguese businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction with Portuguese President António José Seguro.

The Ukrainian president wrote about this on Telegram, News.Az reports.

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Zelensky congratulated Seguro on his election victory and wished him success.

“Portugal has been our strong supporter since the very beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. I appreciate the assurance that defense, financial, humanitarian, and political assistance will continue. We are also grateful for Portugal’s participation in the PURL initiative and count on additional contributions,” he stated.

According to him, the presidents discussed the possibility of joint weapons production, the participation of Portuguese businesses in Ukraine’s reconstruction, and its path to European Union membership.

“Thank you for the clear position on our European future,” Zelensky added.

News.Az