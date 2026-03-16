Google introduces Spend Caps in AI Studio

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On Monday, Google LLC revealed the introduction of Spend Caps for AI Studio, allowing developers to monitor their monthly Gemini API costs.

With Project Spend Caps, one can now easily establish a monthly dollar limit for Gemini API spend on your projects in Google AI Studio, News.Az reports, citng foreign media.

Once configured, this limit remains active until you choose to modify or disable it, ensuring consistent oversight of your costs. This is particularly useful for accounts with multiple projects where you’d want granular control over project-level spend. Spend caps have a ~10 minute delay and users are responsible for overages incurred during that period.

Project owners can now set these spend caps per project in AI Studio by going to the Spend tab, under “Monthly spend cap.”

The company has completely revamped its Usage Tiers to provide higher capacity more quickly. While these tiers are used to manage aggregate load and ensure equitable API access, progression through them is now automated and transparent.

News.Az