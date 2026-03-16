Robert Kocharyan to run for Armenia bloc’s PM in 2026
Photo credit: tert.am
The "Armenia" bloc will participate in the parliamentary elections under the leadership of Armenia's second president, Robert Kocharyan, according to bloc lawmaker Anna Grigoryan.
Grigoryan, a member of the National Assembly’s “Armenia” faction, said Kocharyan would be the bloc’s candidate for prime minister, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.
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The “Armenia” bloc, led by Kocharyan, also participated in the 2021 parliamentary elections, receiving 269,481 votes, or 21.09%.
The next parliamentary elections are scheduled for June 7, 2026.
By Ulviyya Salmanli