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Robert Kocharyan to run for Armenia bloc’s PM in 2026

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Robert Kocharyan to run for Armenia bloc’s PM in 2026
Photo credit: tert.am

The "Armenia" bloc will participate in the parliamentary elections under the leadership of Armenia's second president, Robert Kocharyan, according to bloc lawmaker Anna Grigoryan.

Grigoryan, a member of the National Assembly’s “Armenia” faction, said Kocharyan would be the bloc’s candidate for prime minister, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

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The “Armenia” bloc, led by Kocharyan, also participated in the 2021 parliamentary elections, receiving 269,481 votes, or 21.09%.

The next parliamentary elections are scheduled for June 7, 2026.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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