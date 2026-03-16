Robert Kocharyan to run for Armenia bloc’s PM in 2026

Robert Kocharyan to run for Armenia bloc’s PM in 2026

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The "Armenia" bloc will participate in the parliamentary elections under the leadership of Armenia's second president, Robert Kocharyan, according to bloc lawmaker Anna Grigoryan.

Grigoryan, a member of the National Assembly’s “Armenia” faction, said Kocharyan would be the bloc’s candidate for prime minister, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The “Armenia” bloc, led by Kocharyan, also participated in the 2021 parliamentary elections, receiving 269,481 votes, or 21.09%.

The next parliamentary elections are scheduled for June 7, 2026.

News.Az