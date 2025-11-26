Yandex metrika counter

Excelsoft Technologies share price: 12.5% premium on NSE, BSE

Photo: Money Control

Excelsoft Technologies made a strong debut on the stock markets on Wednesday, November 26, opening at ₹135 per share on both the NSE and BSE. The listing price represents a 12.5% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹120.

The company had aimed to raise ₹500 crore through the public offering, which comprised a fresh issue of ₹180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹320 crore by promoter Pedanta Technologies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Each IPO lot contained 125 shares, resulting in a listing day profit of ₹16,875 per lot for investors who received the allotment.

With more than two decades of experience, Excelsoft Technologies is a global vertical SaaS provider offering digital learning and assessment solutions. The company serves a broad international client base, including Pearson Education, Colleges of Excellence, Ascend Learning, AQA Education, Brigham Young University–Idaho, Training Qualifications UK, Surala Net and others.


