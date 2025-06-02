Experts caution Paraguay on China deals, urge safeguarding sovereignty

At an international forum in Asunción titled "Paraguay and New Economic Opportunities: The Role of Sovereignty in the Face of China," speakers from several countries warned of the political and economic risks of closer ties with China.

The event last week was organized by the Instituto de Desarrollo del Pensamiento Patria Soñada, a Paraguayan think tank focused on governance and development.

Panamanian international law expert Alonso Illueca emphasized the importance of Latin American countries maintaining foreign policy principles rooted in transparency, human rights and democratic institutions.

"We cannot negotiate away our freedoms or democracy," Illueca said.

He warned that China is advancing an "alternative regional order" that rejects traditional standards of democratic governance promoted by organizations like the Organization of American States.

"China promotes a system more tolerant of authoritarian practices and opaque agreements," Illueca said, adding that Beijing uses tools like U.N. Resolution 2758 to diplomatically isolate Taiwan. "Its goal is to weaken Taiwan's presence in the region, and Paraguay is one of its priorities."

Resolution 2758, which was adopted in 1971, recognizes the People's Republic of China as "the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations" and expelled the representatives from Taiwan from the world body.

Paraguayan economist Jorge Garicoche said the country should not bow to foreign pressure or align its trade policy with external geopolitical agendas.

Paraguay should use its unique position in the region to negotiate from a place of institutional strength, Garicoche said. "Trade alliances should be a lever for sustainable development, not mechanisms of dependency."

José Altamirano, director of the institute, said "Paraguay has the ability to shape its international role without abandoning its principles. That is the foundation for real development."