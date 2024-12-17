Explosion in Moscow kills Russian army general
@TASS
An explosion in Moscow killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, and his assistant, News.az reports citing TASS.
Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred as the men were leaving their home.
The explosive device was most likely planted on a scooter parked near the house.
The explosion caused the front door of the house to be demolished and windows to be broken.
The general's service car was also damaged.
