Explosion rocks Syria’s Idlib, multiple fatalities reported -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion struck the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib on Thursday, resulting in multiple deaths.

The blast occurred around midday, but the cause remains unclear. Local authorities and emergency teams have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, News.Az reports, citing Al Arabiya.

Idlib, a rebel-held province near the Turkish border, has seen frequent violence in recent years amid ongoing tensions between government forces and various militant groups.

Further details, including the number of casualties and possible perpetrators, are still emerging.

News.Az