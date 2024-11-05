FBI arrests suspect for attempting to attack energy facility with explosive-laden drone

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man from Columbia, Tennessee, was arrested for allegedly attempting to fly a drone loaded with explosives into an energy facility, with the goal of destroying critical infrastructure.

The FBI intercepted the plot before it could be carried out, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), News.Az reports, citing Fox News. In a press release, the DOJ said 24-year-old Skyler Philippi was arrested and charged with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted destruction of an energy facility."As charged, Skyler Philippi believed he was moments away from launching an attack on a Nashville energy facility to further his violent white supremacist ideology – but the FBI had already compromised his plot," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. "This case serves as yet another warning to those seeking to sow violence and chaos in the name of hatred by attacking our country’s critical infrastructure: the Justice Department will find you, we will disrupt your plot, and we will hold you accountable."The DOJ said Philippi told a confidential human source (CHS) in June, that he wanted to commit a mass shooting at a YMCA in the Columbia, Tennessee area.Nearly a month later, he allegedly told another CHS that an attack on large interstate substations would "shock the system," and cause other substations to malfunction.According to the DOJ, Philippi researched previous attacks on electric substations, ultimately concluding that just using firearms was not enough. Instead, he planned to use a drone with explosives attached to it, and then fly the drone into a substation.In September, Philippi allegedly went to a substation with undercover FBI employees that he had previously researched and conducted reconnaissance on.While on the way, Philippi allegedly ordered C-4 and other explosives from the undercover employees, then later purchased black powder to put into pipe bombs. The DOJ said Philippi intended to use the pipe bombs during the attack on the substation.He also allegedly texted the confidential source, "if you want to do the most damage as an accelerationist, attack high economic, high tax, political zones in every major metropolis." Referring to the substation, Philippi stated, "Holy sh**. This will go up like a fu**in fourth of July firework."Philippi allegedly discussed the need for disguises, leather gloves, wearing shoes that are too big and the need to burn their clothes after attacking the substation. He also allegedly told the crew to not bring smartphones on the night of the attack.

