Fed's Williams warns of balancing inflation and job market

On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams cautioned that while he anticipates a gradual decline in Fed interest rates, the central bank’s dual mandate requires it to carefully balance supporting the job market with rate cuts while also managing inflation through higher rates, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Key highlights

Williams expects gradual interest rate cuts over time if economy meets forecasts.

Fed must balance inflation and job market risks right now.

Monetary policy modestly restrictive, appropriate for current economy.

Trade and immigration factors slowing activity, GDP will grow 1.25-1.5% this year.

Expects jobless rate to rise to about 4.5% next year.

Williams sees PCE inflation between 3.0-3.5% this year, 2.5% in 2026.

Expects inflation to get back to Fed's 2% target in 2027.

Clear signs tariffs are impacting prices, buying patterns.

So far, tariffs don't seem to be pushing long-term inflation rise.

Tariffs likely to add 1.0-1.5% to inflation this year.

Labor market cooling to pre-pandemic trends.

Labor market is currently in balance.

Williams says he is monitoring data to watch for contraction in banking reserves.