FETO included in NATO's list of terrorist organizations - Erdogan

"FETO is included in NATO's list of terrorist organizations," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.az reports.

He noted that he achieved this by setting a condition in the negotiations for the membership of Sweden and Finland during the NATO Madrid Summit.

Erdogan added that PKK, PYD-YPG terrorist organizations were also included in the list.





News.Az