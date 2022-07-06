FETO included in NATO's list of terrorist organizations - Erdogan
"FETO is included in NATO's list of terrorist organizations," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.az reports.
He noted that he achieved this by setting a condition in the negotiations for the membership of Sweden and Finland during the NATO Madrid Summit.
Erdogan added that PKK, PYD-YPG terrorist organizations were also included in the list.