No US agreement without concrete results, Iran says

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Tehran will not accept any diplomatic agreement with Washington unless it guarantees "the rights of the Iranian people are secured," Iran's parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf announced on Sunday.

Speaking during a virtual parliamentary session shortly after taking his oath as the re-elected speaker, Qalibaf took a hardline stance against American diplomatic overtures, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"There is no trust in the enemy’s words and promises," Qalibaf said, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB. "Our only criterion is to achieve tangible results before we fulfill our commitments in return."

The rigid negotiating position underscores the deep distrust remaining between the two nations following a major military escalation in the region. Tensions peaked in late February when the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran. Tehran retaliated with direct attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, while briefly shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global choke point for oil transit.

While a mediated ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took effect on April 8, subsequent high-level diplomatic talks in Islamabad failed to yield a permanent peace agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the temporary truce indefinitely to prevent a resumption of open hostilities.

Although direct negotiations remain stalled, Iran and the US have continued to swap conditional proposals and counterproposals through intermediaries in an ongoing effort to formally end the conflict. Qalibaf's latest remarks signal that Iran is unwilling to make any initial concessions without receiving verifiable, upfront guarantees from Washington.

News.Az