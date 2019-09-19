Fifth exhibition of goods from Silk Road countries kicks off in Baku

The fifth exhibition of goods of the Silk Road countries has opened in Baku, Trend reports.

The exhibition presents agricultural products, light industry, household appliances, construction products and many others. These are products of manufacturers from Shaanxi, Anhui, Hubei and other regions of China.

The exhibition will last two days.

The exhibition is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Azerbaijan jointly with Huahe International Business Consulting Co.

News.Az

