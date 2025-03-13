Fiji declares dengue fever outbreak in Western Division

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fiji's Health Ministry has declared a dengue fever outbreak in the Western Division, where the highest number of dengue cases have been reported, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

As of Feb. 23, Fiji has recorded a total of 2,436 dengue cases, with 1,411 confirmed infections from the Western Division.

The spike in cases has been attributed to the heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Rae, which created ideal conditions for the spread of the virus, reported the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday.

The ministry has launched targeted interventions across the affected divisions, where public health teams are conducting house-to-house surveillance, applying larvicides, and carrying out mosquito spraying to control the spread.

Environmental health officers are also stepping up enforcement, inspecting properties for mosquito breeding sites and issuing fines under the Public Health Act for violations, the report said.

Similar proactive measures are being carried out in other divisions, including the Central, Northern, and Eastern Divisions.

According to the Health Ministry, preventive measures such as eliminating standing water around homes are critical to curbing the outbreak.

