Finland probes Russia 'shadow fleet' ship after cable damage

Finnish police are looking into whether a Russian ship was connected to the sabotage of an electricity cable that links Finland and Estonia, News.az reports citing BBC .

The authorities said on Thursday that they believe the anchor of the Eagle S, a tanker registered with the Cook Islands, may have damaged the Estlink 2 cable, which became disconnected on Wednesday.The vessel is thought to be part of Russia's "shadow fleet", which is made up of ships that carry embargoed Russian oil products.Fingrid, the operator of Finland's national grid, said Estlink 2 remains out of service but that the damage "did not endanger the operation of the electricity system" in the country.Repairs are expected to take "several months"."From our side we are investigating grave sabotage," said Robin Lardot, director of Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).Finnish President Alexander Stubb posted on X on Thursday that he had been given an "overview" of the cable breach from authorities.He underlined the need to "avert the risks" posed by vessels that are part of the shadow fleet.Finnish police have said the case is being investigated as "aggravated criminal mischief".The damaged cable had a transmission capacity of 650 megawatts and is 170km long, 145km of which is submarine cable. The fault was located on Thursday in the submarine cable.Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Thursday that damage to critical submarine infrastructure has become "so frequent" that it casts doubt on the idea this damage could be considered "accidental" or "merely poor seamanship"."We must understand that damage to submarine infrastructure has become more systematic and thus must be regarded as attacks against our vital structures," Tsahkna said in a press release.The foreign ministry added that Eagle S has been escorted to a Finnish port."In addition to circumventing sanctions, the shadow fleet is a security threat in the Baltic Sea and we cannot just sit and watch," Tsahkna continued.

