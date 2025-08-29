Finland to remove swastikas from air force flag
Finland's air force is gradually removing swastikas from some of its flags, primarily due to the discomfort the symbol causes among its Western allies.
While the swastika is an ancient symbol, its modern association is overwhelmingly with Nazi tyranny and hate groups. However, the Finnish air force began using it many years before the birth of Nazi Germany, making its historical context more nuanced, News.Az reports citing The Independent.
Changes have been underway for years; a swastika logo was quietly pulled from the Air Force Command’s unit emblem some time ago. Yet, their continued presence on certain Finnish air force flags has raised eyebrows among NATO allies, tourists, and other foreigners who spot them at military events.
“We could have continued with this flag, but sometimes awkward situations can arise with foreign visitors. It may be wise to live with the times, Col. Tomi Böhm, the new head of Karelia Air Wing air defense force, was quoted as saying in a report Thursday by the public broadcaster YLE.
The Defense Forces, in an email to The Associated Press on Friday, said a plan to renew the air force unit flags was launched in 2023, the year Finland joined NATO, but said it was not linked to joining the alliance. The aim, it said, was “to update the symbolism and emblems of the flags to better reflect the current identity of the Air Force.”