At the beginning of June, a replica of the well-known monument “We Are Our Mountains”, installed during the Soviet era near Khankendi, was ceremonially unveiled in the Russian city of Yessentuki on the grounds of the local Armenian church. The monument is regarded as a symbol of Armenian separatism, and Armenians seek to promote its image in public spaces wherever possible. The symbol is particularly significant to them because the monument remains in its original location, unlike many other symbols of separatism and occupation that have already been removed from Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

17 Jun 2026-11:42