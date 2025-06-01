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Symbol
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At the beginning of June, a replica of the well-known monument “We Are Our Mountains”, installed during the Soviet era near Khankendi, was ceremonially unveiled in the Russian city of Yessentuki on the grounds of the local Armenian church. The monument is regarded as a symbol of Armenian separatism, and Armenians seek to promote its image in public spaces wherever possible. The symbol is particularly significant to them because the monument remains in its original location, unlike many other symbols of separatism and occupation that have already been removed from Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.17 Jun 2026-11:42
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Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov was a Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler who became one of the country’s most important sports figures and is remembered as a national symbol. He rose through the Soviet sports system and achieved major international success, becoming the first ethnic Kazakh to win an Olympic gold medal in wrestling at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.06 May 2026-11:52
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Finland's air force is gradually removing swastikas from some of its flags, primarily due to the discomfort the symbol causes among its Western allies.29 Aug 2025-20:58
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