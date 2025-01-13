Firefighters face critical battle against Los Angeles wildfires, with dangerous winds expected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters are in a critical stage of their ongoing six-day battle against the deadly wildfires raging in Los Angeles, in the US State of California.

While crews report progress, officials warned that the threat remains very high as dangerous winds are expected to return this week.At least 24 people have died, and dozens are missing, but officials said it’s not yet safe to assess the true total.The Eaton and Palisades fires are likely the second and fourth most destructive in California history, according to Cal Fire.Wildfires are fueled by a knot of factors but scientists say global warming is loading the dice in favor of more severe blazes. And California is uniquely susceptible to climate change.

News.Az