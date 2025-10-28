First deadly Australian mine explosion since 2015 kills 2 at Endeavor mine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tragedy strikes Cobar as underground blast claims lives of man and woman.

Two people have died in an underground explosion at the Endeavor mine in New South Wales, marking Australia’s first deadly mine incident since 2015, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Emergency services were called early Tuesday after reports of critical injuries. Police confirmed a man in his 60s died at the scene, while two women in their 20s were brought to the surface. One woman later died; the other was airlifted to hospital with minor injuries and shock.

Polymetals Resources, which acquired the mine in 2023, temporarily suspended operations. The cause of the explosion has not yet been released. Executive Chairman Dave Sproule expressed condolences to the victims’ families and colleagues.

“We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident,” Sproule said.

Cobar Mayor Jarrod Marsden described the incident as “absolutely tragic” in the tight-knit mining town. NSW Premier Chris Minns extended his condolences, noting the event is a “sobering reminder” of the importance of worker safety protocols in mining.

The Endeavor mine, operating since 1982, is in the process of restarting silver, zinc, and lead production under new ownership. The site features a 7km decline and 300m shaft, according to the company.

A coroner’s report and investigation by NSW workplace safety authorities are underway to determine the cause of the blast.

News.Az