First phase of the large-scale seismic research program in ACG completed

Gary Jones, bp's regional president, of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye, has sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, on the occasion of the completion of the first phase of the 4-dimensional (4D) high-definition ocean bottom node seismic program at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field, said the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The letter highlights that the project, with an implementation period of 5 years, is the largest seismic data acquisition program ever undertaken by bp globally.In his response letter, Prime Minister Ali Asadov highly appreciated the contribution of bp and all partners to the implementation of this research program, which is the next success story of effective cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and bp for many years.The letter expresses confidence that, through joint efforts, the subsequent phases of the mentioned program will be successfully implemented and will contribute to the maximum realization of the oil production potential of the ACG field in the future.It was emphasized that in line with the priority tasks set before the government by the President of Azerbaijan, bp's activities in the country and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to receive the necessary support.

News.Az