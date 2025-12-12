Five crew rescued after falling overboard off S. Korean island

Five crew members were rescued Friday after falling overboard from a merchant ship off the southwest coast of Seogwipo, on South Korea’s Jeju Island, authorities have confirmed.

The Coast Guard said a report was received at 4:47 p.m., stating that five crew had fallen into the sea from the 8,580-ton cargo vessel, located about 33 kilometers southwest of Seogwipo Port, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Ten people were on board at the time.

Rescue boats and a helicopter were immediately dispatched, and all five crew members, who had taken refuge on a life raft, were safely rescued by around 5:52 p.m.

The rescued sailors, all foreign nationals, were reported to be in stable condition and are being transported to nearby hospitals.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

