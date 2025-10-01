News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
9.4°C
48.9°F
Feels like:
7.4°C
7.4°F
| Partly Cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Jeju Island
Tag:
Jeju Island
Five crew rescued after falling overboard off S. Korean island
12 Dec 2025-14:04
South Korea ferry runs aground; captain and crew members arrested amid investigation
20 Nov 2025-10:19
Latest News
Leading Turkish historian Ilber Ortaylı dies at 78
India approves strategic airport near Malacca Strait -
PHOTO
Israeli airstrikes demolish building in southern Lebanon
Powerful earthquake strikes near Ovalle, Chile
Flight disruptions hit Tel Aviv, Dubai, Riyadh, and more
Woman reportedly killed in strike near Quds Day rally in Tehran – VIDEO
How Yasam Ayavefe defines lasting trust in hospitality
France calls drone attack that killed soldier in Iraq “unacceptable”
Ulta Beauty shares slide as rising costs pressure margins
Mystery solved? Scientists link orcas to mass dolphin strandings
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31