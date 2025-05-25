Five skiers were found dead on a Swiss glacier, while another lost their life in a separate avalanche incident

Authorities have reported that the bodies of five skiers were discovered on a glacier above the Swiss resort town of Zermatt, while another person was killed in an avalanche in a nearby northern village, News.Az informs via CBS News.

Valais cantonal police said Sunday the group of victims was located on the Adler Glacier following aerial and ground searches after two hikers reported seeing abandoned skis near the Rimpfischhorn, a 4,000-meter peak in the Valais Alps.

Formal identification of the victims is still underway, and their nationalities have not yet been released.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Weather conditions and avalanche activity in the region are being examined as part of the probe.

On Saturday, in a high-altitude resort town of Kandersteg that is 1.5 hours north of Zermatt, local police said an avalanche buried three skiers on the Morgenhorn, killing one of them. Two of the men had minor injuries, according to Bern police.

The deceased was identified as a 29-year-old Swiss citizen from the canton of Bern, police said.