Sudden flash floods triggered by rising waters from the Hocking River left dozens of families displaced, roads underwater, and sparked a large-scale dog rescue effort across Lancaster and surrounding areas on Sunday.

The flooding hit hard at an apartment complex on Sater Drive in Lancaster, where residents were forced to flee as water surged into buildings and submerged cars—some still flashing lights as they disappeared underwater, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We were knocking on doors trying to get everybody out,” said residents Kelly Stickel and Toni Ruffle, who helped their neighbors evacuate. According to the Fairfield Emergency Management Agency, around 30 families were evacuated from the complex.

Across town, floodwaters reached up to four feet at FIDO (Finishing Institute for Dog Ownership), a dog boarding and grooming center.

Local resident Morgan Stahl stepped in to help retrieve a dog for a friend who was out of town. “He’s little, we brought a towel just in case… I’m a dog lover. I’ll do anything to help out,” she said.

In total, 42 dogs were rescued from the facility by the Fairfield County Humane Society, with support from firefighters using ladders. All dogs were safely transported to the Fairfield County Dog Adoption Center & Shelter, where they can be picked up by their owners starting Monday.

“It’s devastating,” a Humane Society representative said. “I’m just very grateful the dogs made it out and there was no loss of life—two-legged or four-legged.”

In Carroll, several roads were severely affected. A stretch between Pleasantville Road NW and Carroll Eastern Road NW was completely submerged. A section of Havensport Road washed out entirely.

Authorities are urging residents not to attempt driving through flooded roads: “Turn around, don’t drown.”

The American Red Cross of Central and Southern Ohio opened an emergency shelter at the YMCA at 465 W. 6th Street in Lancaster. Relief services, including housing and supplies, are being offered to displaced residents.

According to the Red Cross, around 50 residents from the apartment complex at 200 Sater Dr. and neighboring Locust Ave. have been affected.

“I hope you’re never faced with a situation like this,” one resident said while reflecting on the aftermath.

