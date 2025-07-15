Flash floods swamp N.Y.C. subway, flights delayed

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful storm system has brought severe flash flooding to the Northeast, affecting millions of residents from New York to Virginia.

Torrential rain overwhelmed infrastructure, shut down subways and highways, and delayed flights across major airports, News.Az reports, citing New York Times.

The National Weather Service issued multiple flash flood warnings as the slow-moving storms dumped heavy rain over already saturated ground. New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy declared a state of emergency late Monday after major highways and train stations were submerged.

In New York City, videos showed subway commuters wading through flooded stations. While service was mostly restored by Tuesday morning, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority warned that the subway system remains highly vulnerable to extreme weather intensified by climate change.

Airports in New York and New Jersey experienced significant delays, with ripple effects likely to impact flights through Tuesday. Meanwhile, emergency crews in New Jersey rescued motorists trapped by floodwaters, and several counties in Virginia remained under active flood warnings.

Experts warn that flash floods are becoming more common and harder to manage due to climate change and aging infrastructure. Authorities urge the public to avoid travel, monitor alerts, and move to higher ground if needed.

More rain is expected across the region throughout the day.

