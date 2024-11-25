Flood warnings remain as Storm Bert causes chaos across UK - VIDEO

Storm Bert continues to wreak havoc across the UK, with nearly 200 flood warnings still in place.

The storm, which affected all corners of the country, has caused significant travel disruption and damage after torrential rain over the weekend led to "devastating" flooding, News.az reports, citing UK media. Hundreds of homes were left underwater, roads were turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded across the UK.A major incident was declared in South Wales after flooding affected dozens of homes, businesses, and schools.Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan said it had been “a really difficult weekend”. More than 180 flood warnings remain in place including a "danger to life" warning in Nottinghamshire.At least four people have died since it hit - but it is not clear if these are all directly related to the storm.Several major roads were closed over the weekend, rail lines had delays or were closed, flights were cancelled and hundreds of thousands of homes had power cuts.Five people have died since Storm Bert hit the country on Friday, including a dogwalker who went missing in Wales and a man whose car was hit by a falling tree in Hampshire.

