Number of hantavirus cases from cruise outbreak rises to 13, WHO says

Number of hantavirus cases from cruise outbreak rises to 13, WHO says

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The number of hantavirus cases linked to a cruise ship at the center of an outbreak has increased to 13, the head of the World Health Organization(WHO) said on Wednesday.

"Spain reported a new case among the passengers who are in quarantine, which brings the total number of cases to 13," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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There are no new deaths reported since May 2,the total number of deaths remains three out of 13 reported cases so far, Tedros said.

"The situation remains stable. Passengers who got sick are receiving needed care, while others remain in quarantine," Tedros said, noting that WHO is in close contact with all the relevant governments.

Previously, a hantavirus outbreak aboard the Dutch-flagged cruise ship MV Hondius raised fears. However, WHO has said that the overall risk to the public remains low, and has recommended that all evacuated passengers undergo active health monitoring for 42 days from their last exposure date, either in designated quarantine facilities or at home, with the monitoring period lasting until June 21.

News.Az