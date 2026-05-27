All 7 trapped in Laos cave found alive

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All seven people trapped inside a cave in central Laos' Xaysomboun province have been found alive, according to a report from Lao National TV on Wednesday.

Rescuers have supplied food and drinking water to the trapped individuals to help them regain strength. Meanwhile, a medical team remains on standby at the cave entrance, and all seven people are expected to be safely evacuated by Thursday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to a Lao News Agency report, the incident occurred on May 20, when seven villagers from Phanxay village in Xaysomboun province entered a deep and narrow cave in search of food. Continuous rainfall caused water levels inside the cave to rise, trapping the group inside. The cave's complex geological structure, combined with an underground river flowing through it, makes the area highly vulnerable to flooding and other natural hazards during the rainy season.

Local authorities have continued rescue operations since the incident, with support from a Thai rescue team assisting in the search and evacuation efforts. The rescue operation is still underway.

News.Az