Greeks choose budget travel as summer holiday costs climb

+ ↺ − 16 px

Around half of Greeks plan to reduce spending on summer holidays this year, as rising costs continue to squeeze household budgets, Greek financial newspaper Naftemporiki reported on Wednesday, citing a survey by the Hellenic Institute of Retail Consumer Goods Research (IELKA).

The survey showed that inflation and weaker purchasing power are pushing many households to opt for shorter and cheaper vacations, while half of respondents said they do not plan to take a summer holiday at all this year, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Sri Lanka rate decision surprises markets as rupee slides

Gold climbs as Iran-US talks ease inflation fears

Iran faces sharp rise in medicine prices

Dubai Airport braces for Eid travel rush

Among those who do want to travel, most said they are planning brief or limited trips, with only a small share expecting to travel as usual or take longer holidays.

Many respondents said they are cutting holiday spending and choosing lower-cost accommodation options, including holiday homes and stays with relatives or friends. Only a smaller share is choosing hotels.

Despite cautious domestic spending, Greece's tourism sector remained strong, with international arrivals up 38.3 percent year on year to 3.4 million and tourism revenues rising 64.3 percent to 1.96 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter of 2026.

News.Az