Former Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark joins Finnish quantum startup QMill’s board

Former Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark has joined Finnish quantum computing startup QMill Oy as both an investor and a board member, the company announced on Wednesday.

Lundmark, who stepped down as Nokia’s chief executive earlier this year after leading the telecoms giant since 2020, is widely credited with steering the company through a successful turnaround, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Joining him at QMill is Antti Vasara, former head of Finland’s VTT Technical Research Centre and also a former Nokia executive, who will take over as chair of the board.

Founded in Espoo in 2024, QMill specializes in quantum algorithms. The company has already attracted seed funding from investors including Antler, Maki.vc, and Kvanted.

Quantum computing is rapidly emerging as one of the most competitive areas in global tech. Startups like QMill are pushing forward alongside industry leaders such as Microsoft and Nvidia, aiming to develop machines capable of solving problems that would take classical computers thousands of years.

