Intel and Nokia expand collaboration to reduce power usage in 5G networks

Intel (NASDAQ: ) and Nokia (HE: ) are strengthening their strategic partnership to improve core network infrastructures through the implementation of Intel Xeon 6 processors with Efficient-cores in Nokia’s NFVI v5.0 and Core Networks Applications, News.az reports citing BBC.

This joint initiative aims to provide Nokia customers with significant efficiency improvements, including up to 60% reduction in power consumption, 60% smaller server footprint, and 150% performance increase compared to previous-generation servers currently in widespread use.

Alexander Quach, Intel vice president and general manager of the Wireline and Core Network Division, highlighted that the combination of Intel Xeon 6 E-core processors and Intel Infrastructure Power Manager creates "a robust foundation for the most energy-efficient 5G core networks."

The collaboration specifically utilizes the Intel Xeon 6780E processor alongside Intel Infrastructure Power Manager to enable load-aware and power-aware computing capabilities, which help reduce operational costs and carbon footprint without compromising network stability.

Nokia has already conducted successful cloud service provider trials with Intel Infrastructure Power Manager, confirming its effectiveness across multiple server generations and demonstrating measurable energy savings.

Kal De, SVP of Products and Engineering, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, emphasized that the energy efficiency gains shown in these trials "align closely with what operators need as they modernize their networks."

The Intel Xeon 6 processor platform and Infrastructure Power Manager support for Nokia’s upcoming Packet Core Application v25.7 are expected to become available later in 2025.

