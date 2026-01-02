Fountain candles’ may have sparked Crans-Montana fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swiss prosecutors say the deadly New Year’s Eve fire at Crans-Montana’s “Le Constellation” bar may have been sparked by “fountain candles” attached to champagne bottles. The candles reportedly were held too close to the ceiling, igniting a rapid blaze that killed 40 people and injured over 100.

Prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said investigators are reviewing video footage, interviewing survivors, and examining the bar’s renovations, fire safety measures, and escape routes. The bar’s French owners, who bought the venue in 2015, have been questioned, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

If negligence is confirmed, authorities could pursue charges including negligent arson, homicide, and bodily injury.

News.Az