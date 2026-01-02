Clooney mocks Trump after criticism over citizenship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hollywood actor George Clooney has publicly mocked U.S. President Donald Trump following critical comments about Clooney’s recent acquisition of French citizenship, reigniting a long-running public feud between the two.

The dispute flared after Clooney spoke to Variety, recalling past interactions with Trump and describing how their relationship changed over time. The actor said Trump had once contacted him frequently and portrayed him as a light-hearted public figure before entering politics, News.az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump later responded in a post on his Truth Social platform, dismissing Clooney’s film career and accusing the actor of seeking political attention. The exchange marks the latest chapter in a high-profile clash between the Hollywood star and the U.S. president.

