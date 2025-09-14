Fox News: Kirk murder suspect held in solitary confinement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, is currently being held in solitary confinement and under special surveillance by law enforcement, News.Az reports citing the Fox News.

"Robinson has been placed in solitary confinement so that we can keep a close eye on him. He will remain under special surveillance until he undergoes a psychiatric examination, which may take several days," the TV channel quotes the law enforcement agency as saying.

The sheriff's office noted that special surveillance is provided to inmates who exhibit abnormal behavior, including aggression or suicidal tendencies. In addition, special surveillance is provided to suspects in certain types of crimes.

